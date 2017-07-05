My Queue

Company Post South Africa

Will A Strike Cripple Your Business?

Strikes can cause a drop in productivity; ensure you have a staffing solution to see you through uncertain times.
Will A Strike Cripple Your Business?
Image credit: Bigstock
Brand Publisher
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Strikes can cause a drop in productivity; ensure you have a staffing solution to see you through uncertain times.

South Africa’s economy has become very competitive and losing business to a competitor could be a serious blow. When employees strike, your business is likely to lose money due to delayed services and lost production time.

Businesses with advanced strike management policies and planning in place have a higher success rate in avoiding potential losses due to strikes. Workforce Staffing is a staffing partner that protects your Return on Human Investment during these challenging circumstances.   

Do you have a Strike Contingency Plan?

When 400 staff members unexpectedly decide to strike at dawn, you need a staffing partner that will arrange for capable and reliable staff members to take their place, that same day.

You will need:

  • A reputable staffing provider that knows how to liaise with authorities to establish a safe production environment for your staff.
  • Legal assistance in organising interdicts and disciplinary hearings, making sure you follow due process to shorten the strike period as much as possible.
  • Experienced hands in successful contingency planning and efficiency to keep your business productive even during industrial.

One of the biggest concerns for businesses is the amount of time and money that’s squandered due to absenteeism when employees strike.

Barend Matthee, Northern Cape Regional Director for Workforce Staffing, explains that using contract workers for a project will allow for cost-savings as workers will only be paid for the duration of the project. The principle of “no work, no pay” will apply.

“Optimisation of contract workers through Workforce Staffing’s understanding of various on-boarding processes, including medicals, inductions, etc., allow for quick turnaround times on replacement staff, as well as the opportunity for contract workers to be circulated to various other clients or tasks,” notes Matthee.

This holistic approach allows for good time- and resource management on projects.

Outsourcing staff also provides you with a temporary workforce that has the required skills and experience to meet your company’s changing needs.

An expert staffing provider will ensure that your projects are fully-staffed and up-and-running within a short space of time, saving both time and money. 

Workforce Staffing calms the storm with its: 

  • Critical experience in striking situations
  • Solid infrastructure and resources, mitigating your risk
  • Legal consultation on processes and services
  • Logistics management like transport, labour, compliance, worker induction and contingency sites
  • Provision of ongoing labour to maintain your service levels
  • Facilitation of continuous communication between all stakeholders

Workforce Staffing has the experience and infrastructure to mitigate your risk:

  • Receive Support from its NATIONAL BRANCH NETWORK
  • Enjoy HR AND IR INDUSTRY SPECIALISTS expertise
  • Receive a CONTINGENCY WORKFORCE quickly and effectively

Contact them today to retain maximum productivity. 

087 135 8888  |  info@workforce.co.za  |  www.workforcestaffing.co.za

