My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Workplace Wellness

Why You Shouldn't Be Thinking About Induction on Day One

Often companies want to run inductions that are intense and short to get their new hires ramped up and productive. The issue is this approach leads to 'death by PowerPoint'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why You Shouldn't Be Thinking About Induction on Day One
Image credit: Pixabay
Founder and CEO, Enboarder
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

 

Employee experience is a popular topic at the moment and it is causing businesses and HR professionals to examine every process through an experience lens. When you put this lens over the topic of induction, a lot of traditional practices don't make sense anymore.

A traditional induction has two key pieces:

  • You learn about the company (who they are, what they do, what their values are)
  • You learn about the job (“how do I become a salesperson”)

Often companies want to run inductions that are intense and short in order to get their new hires ramped up and productive as soon as possible. The issue is, this approach leads to “death by PowerPoint”. It’s overwhelming and information just doesn’t stick, thus defeating the purpose.

Experience Counts

Using an experience lens gives a totally different perspective to induction (and onboarding more broadly).

Day one is often an anxious day for a new hire. It turns out that humans are hardwired that way; it’s a natural response when people are in new situations. It’s not the time to turn the information fire hose on full strength. On day one, forget what you want. If you invest in making new hires feel welcome, comfortable and part of the company, they will learn far more, and faster, than if you don’t.  

Get Out of the Classroom

With the experience lens on, you’ll think of Day one as an opportunity to make it an amazing experience for that person.

For instance, instead of asking them to set foot in the office on Day one, meet the team at a coffee shop, go out and explore the city, and perhaps, have dinner together. The goal is to give them an amazing story to tell when someone asks them, “How was your first day”. You can empower people by giving them choices and thinking more deeply about the experience you offer on Day one.

Letting people pick their tech before they start, assigning them buddies who can give them a personal tour, taking them to lunch, and organizing more informal meetings with senior leadership team members are all good options. Even small things like considering having people start on a Tuesday rather than a Monday can have a big impact on someone’s experience.

Even though it takes five or six months for the average employee to become fully productive, inductions are traditionally limited to a certain period of time. If you switch your focus and make it last longer you can trickle out info in bite-sized pieces to make it more digestible and more engaging. Your employees will also retain information better.

By 2020, millennials are expected to constitute half of the global workforce and these workers expect technology to work instantly and integrate seamlessly into their lives. They are used to being offered self-service options want to feel appreciated and valued.

When the onboarding process isn’t executed well, you are at risk of disengaging with your new hires before they even start. Then when they show up on Day one for eight hours of text-heavy slides, it can be the beginning of the end.

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Workplace Wellness

The Hidden Harm of Workplace Bullying

Workplace Wellness

How to Tackle Workplace Stress and Anxiety

Workplace Wellness

5 Ways to Boost Employee Emotional Well-Being