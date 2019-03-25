My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Entrepreneurship

Women Are Driving Social Entrepreneurship

We may need lion hearts for various odd ventures of the world but for social entrepreneurship, we need the tender mindset of a mother
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Women Are Driving Social Entrepreneurship
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Founder, Miracle Foundation
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world is currently flooded with entrepreneurs, both developing and experienced. The entrepreneurial route has proven to be especially popular amongst women to create a meaningful impact for others in need.

It’s good to see that more and more women are taking up the causes they personally care about and are making a lifelong commitment to fighting the gaps in their communities. Women are considered the most empathetic gender. This characteristic gives them the power to understand other people’s perspectives and the ability to step into the shoes of the most vulnerable people. Also, this enables women to channel this perceptiveness into their entrepreneurial ventures and draw insights to get results that make a difference in the lives of other people.

The Real Motivator

Passion, dedication, and courage are the traits that women entrepreneurs have to tackle the social challenges our world is faced with today. It is also what keeps us going, as touching people’s lives is where a true sense of gratification is achieved.

Today, women are challenging stereotypes and driving real, meaningful change. Many women hold seats in the top ranks of management, the C Suite and hold board roles. Women in leadership often allow other minorities to also join ranks.   When women are in charge of major decision-making roles, there is more diversity in thought and the whole organization gets stronger. Interestingly, Mother Teresa broke the glass ceiling in what she accomplished for the poor.  She changed the way people serve the most vulnerable. She proved that we are all equal. Mother Teresa serves as one of the greatest female role models as she gave of herself fully to serve the most vulnerable. She continues to be one of the most well-known and beloved heroes throughout the world. 

Women Taking Leadership Roles

Women in leadership often allow other minorities to also join ranks.  When women are in charge are in major decision-making roles, there is more diversity in thought and the whole organization gets stronger.

Women led social enterprises today are changing the world by focusing on improving;  child care systems, creating employment,  healthcare, the environment, education, employment, basic needs, and numerous others. The care and support of orphaned children, in particular, is seeing large scale efforts taking place in India and other parts of the world. These women led organizations are partnering with governments, NGOs, organizations, and corporations not only at the local level but with a global outlook as well. Women entrepreneurs are growing in number and are breaking traditional boundaries.

There is a Whole World Waiting For You

Our recommendation to all those women who envision becoming entrepreneurs; the bias is often times self-imposed. Be hard on yourself and be self-critical. All the change starts from within.  That’s where the real battle is fought.

“There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.”  

Kofi Annan, United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize recipient.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Entrepreneurship

Challenges of Social Entrepreneurship

Social Entrepreneurship

5 Considerations You Should Take Before Declaring a Company Stand on Politics or Social Change

Social Entrepreneurship

This Fashion Brand Has Built a Fanatical Following by Being Up Front With Its Politics