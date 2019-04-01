This Excel Course Can Help You Climb the Career Ladder

The 'Master Microsoft Excel Macros and Excel VBA' class shows you how to automate and customize tasks for faster reports and more intuitive spreadsheets.

Time management is a popular topic for entrepreneurs. Everyone wants to know how to crack the code that will help them work more efficiently without sacrificing quality, and how to finish their workday with enough time left to kick back and relax with friends or family.

Managing your time well is especially difficult when you're starting out in a new job. Juggling meetings, keeping track of your team members, and learning entirely new systems and processes are all stress-inducing.

However, if you’re smart and selective about which tools you choose to invest your time in, you can save yourself a lot of time on your other tasks. Ninja-level knowledge of essential programs like Excel can help you automate tasks and take a load off of your plate. The Master Microsoft Excel Macros and Excel VBA Course teaches you how to master Excel’s automation and programming functions for smarter spreadsheets and individualized tasks.

Excel Macros are actions or sets of actions that you can run repeatedly. They’re great for automating tasks that you perform on a regular basis, like monthly accounting reports or weekly inventory counts. Excel Visual Basic for Applications, or VBA, lets you create and define functions within Excel. It’s an extension on Macro programming that allows for greater automation and customization.

Both of these tools can save you tons of time and headaches, and you can learn how to master them with this three and a half hour class. Hands-on projects take you through Excel basics, like formatting and title placement, then you’ll learn how to interact with other users of your Macros through input and message boxes.

You’ll clean up multiple Excel worksheets and prep the data that you need to report, then use Macros and VBA to create that report based on data sets that are spread across multiple sheets. When you’re all done, you’ll know how to save time with Excel and you’ll have a Certificate of Completion to back it up.

