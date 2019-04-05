Ace Microsoft's Azure Certifications With This Bundle

The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle can help you crack the code on a six-figure career in cloud computing.

April 5, 2019 2 min read

Cloud computing refers to the practice of using networks of remote, Internet-hosted servers to store, manage and process data—and it’s becoming the new norm. Although the term has been tossed around in techie circles since the mid-1990s, it didn’t gain much traction until 2006, when large companies like Google and Amazon started mentioning it in their industry-wide presentations.

There are plenty of good reasons why startups and other small businesses should consider switching to the cloud. Since you’re not storing anything remotely, you can do more with less hardware and save some cash. It also makes collaboration with remote employees simpler, and since you can access files from anywhere, it’s ideal for workers with flexible schedules.

Microsoft Azure is a set of cloud services used by 85% of Fortune 500 companies. This course bundle tackles all four Azure certifications. It kicks off by covering basic Azure infrastructure, creating and configuring accounts, backing up files and managing virtual machines on Windows and Linux.

The next class covers Azure integration, so you’ll be able to seamlessly merge your Azure systems with your company’s other programs. You’ll also learn about protecting cloud data with Azure’s security features. After that, you’ll find out what it takes to become an Azure developer with modules on SQL databases, mobile app building, and virtual machines.

This bundle wraps up with a class on Azure’s Architect Technologies. It’s a deep dive into creating, configuring and deploying virtual machines, managing virtual networking and analyzing your resource consumption for more efficient cloud computing.

All four of these courses prepare you to take and ace their respective Azure Certification Exams. It usually costs $387 for this essential tech bundle, but right now it’s on sale for $19 (95 percent off).