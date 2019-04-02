Satisfying Employees + Mobile Apps = Tangible Business Outcomes

Here's how a mobile app can revamp an organization's ability; moreover, enhance the employee experience

April 2, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Do you hate your job? Well, there are a lot of reasons such as annoying coworkers, lousy working conditions, Nitpicking, control-freak bosses, stress level and the list goes on. A business always benefits from treating employees as valuable assets rather than just cogs in the machine. The following post emphasizes on how one can increase creativity and deepen bonds with employees.

There was a time when employees used to feel unseen, unappreciated or listened by their executives. As a result, it had a dramatic impact not only in regards to work performance, but this also lowered their self-esteem compelling them to quit the workplace. Clearly, the employer needs to rectify this situation ASAP. As for now, tables have completely turned! With the change in workforce demographics, disruptive technologies, and the rise of the remote work, employees no longer feel anxious, worthless, and demoralized.

The Digital Workplace Acts as a Game Changer, Isn’t It?

In today’s era, businesses are focusing on merging technology with the right communication tools. The basic concept is like the more merged your team is, the more comfortable or happier they will be. Moreover, this could also give a rise in terms of productivity. Fortunately, several technologies are used to improve other business functions that are often underutilized in this area. For this, you can even think of using a mobile app that provides a solid employee experience or offers some kind of employee benefit app where they can have a fingertip access 24/7.

Down below are certain ways stating how a mobile app can revamp an organization's ability; moreover, enhance employee experience.

#1 Benefits Become Easily Accessible

Those employees who are unable to comprehend their benefits or struggle while navigating between paperwork, emails, and ID card tend to throw up their hands on benefits. But if a business owner makes thing easier for their employees, they will define copay, coinsurance, deductible, and out-of-pocket maximum. Having a mobile-benefit app at hand not only increases benefit accessibility but also turns out to be ease-of-use by consolidating educational and administrative resources via employees' phones.

#2 Increase Employee Engagement

Almost all employees across the globe tend to have this misconception that their employer has no to little concern when it comes to their financial wellbeing. Of course, it isn't true! Engagement gap is not a myth; it’s pretty real and large. Thus, poor engagement levels lead to an undervaluation of benefits. Mobile apps for employees to facilitate a variety of engagement initiatives, including geo-location features for finding on-the-go care and employee assistance programs. More importantly, here employees can further explore topics like psychiatric care, wellness, good questions to ask their doctors and other benefits.

#3 Increase Employee Retention

Finding top talent or keeping up with top talents can be insanely tricky at times. Companies need to discover and embrace proven retention strategies. Making their benefits clear, easy to use, and readily available, nothing can stop them from staying at your premises. As a result, you may end up mitigating the high costs of turnover and employee replacement.

#4 Clock at Any Time

Flexibility is another must-have component. And since today's young millennial workers value their time and convenience above everything else, a flexible work environment is the best way to attract them. Although extensive tasks may not be possible on smartphones, with relevant mobile employee experience apps, professionals can conduct core business activities from any location – something like day-on-day responsibilities.

#5 Streamlined Workflow

Apart from flexibility, transparency is another major concern emerging worldwide. Employees’ today love to work better and smarter so that everyone from peers to cross-departmental stakeholder, manager are on the same page. In addition to this, scheduling software is almost synonymous with employee experience apps or mobile-first task scheduling tools.

Wrapping up!

So now that you are sure about getting an employee experience app; it’s time to go for it! Think of reputable mobile app development companies or you can also think of customizing a web-based interface to meet your unique needs. No matter your choice, engaging workers via mobile is crucial to your organization’s overall success and your HR function’s tech-adoption rates, in particular.

Mistakes are gifts that take people to unimagined places. So go for it! Create opportunities by resolving mistakes, come up with something that enhances productivity and sparks creative responses. Bonds deepen only when you play together or move ahead as a whole instead of an individual.