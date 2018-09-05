Erik Kruger Explains How You Can Become A BetterMan And What That Means For Your Business

You can learn to be a better by improving everything by 1% every day and make yourself a success, but there's a catch says Erik Kruger.

September 5, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Erik Kruger is a public speaker, executive coach and the founder of BetterMan and BetterX, which are online communities for those who seek influence and those who seek to make an impact in the world. Find out how Kruger uses a routine and meditation to improve his productivity and efficiency, and his advice on how you can become an entrepreneur.