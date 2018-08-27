Musa Kalenga Reveals Strategies To Take Your Business To The Next Level
Musa Kalenga shares his insights on how to become and industry disruptor and what businesses can do to stay ahead.
1 min read
Musa Kalenga is an author, marketer and entrepreneur. Here you can see how he came up with the concept for his book Ladders and Trampolines, and how business can incorporate this concept into their strategies. He also offers insights into how the marketing space has changed and what businesses need to do to keep up.