How Microsoft PowerApps Can Help You Build Apps and Improve Your Company's Productivity

April 26, 2019 4 min read

Technology is constantly evolving and improving how we communicate and operate, and in recent years, mobility has become the main focus. With the Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) practices becoming increasingly more commonplace throughout more and more businesses, time and connectivity have never been more valuable.

In 2017, Microsoft PowerApps was released to simplify the process for businesses to produce mobile and desktop apps. It is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) comprised of connectors, services, apps and data platforms designed to quickly and seamlessly build business applications according to specific business needs.

What exactly does Microsoft PowerApps do?

Essentially, Microsoft PowerApps allows businesses to create apps that convert their manual processes into automated and digital processes, which is easy to learn without the need for any prior coding experience. It also allows businesses to securely create, share and connect their apps and external data sources such as Salesforce, SharePoint and Dropbox, with anyone on any device within a matter of minutes.

Which Microsoft Office subscription is best for PowerApps?

In order to get Microsoft PowerApps, you need a subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Enterprise E1 or higher. However, this doesn’t allow access to every feature, as PowerApps operates on two subscription plans:

Plan 1 subscriptions are ideal for users needing to access data stored in custom apps, cloud services, on-premises data and run canvas apps using premium connectors.

Plan 2 subscriptions are ideal for both administrators and users that require more advanced capabilities such as real-time workflows, custom code plug-ins and running model-driven apps.

How does it work?

Microsoft PowerApps can be accessed via desktop devices or from its mobile app on handheld devices. Creating a mobile or desktop app is made easy with its drag-and-drop user interface. Here is a four-step process you can use:

Select a pre-built template and ensure it runs with your desired tablet or phone layout. Import your elected data into the app by connecting to a data source such as OneDrive, Dropbox or Salesforce. You can then quickly drag-and-drop various forms, screens and controls including camera controls, images, text fields, videos, choice fields and much more to create their desired app. Finally, click the publish and share buttons to have the app shared across the entirety of the business.

What are the features and their benefits?

Why should your business be using Microsoft PowerApps? It all depends on what your business’s needs are. Are you wanting to automate workflow? Are you wanting to integrate all external and internal business data into one program?

