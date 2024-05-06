📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

'End of an Era Moment': Music Retailer Sam Ash to Shut Down After 100 Years in Business The retailer currently has 42 locations across the U.S.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

It's the end of a century-long era for the iconic music retailer Sam Ash, which announced on Monday that it's shutting its doors for good.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that effective May 2, 2024, all Sam Ash Music Store locations will begin store closing sales," the company penned on its website. "This unfortunate news also presents a fantastic opportunity for great deals across our premium selection of musical instruments & pro sound equipment. We will also be offering specials on samash.com during this time. Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years."

The company currently has 42 locations across the country in New York, Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, California, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Nevada.

Related: Bon Jovi, Darius Rucker Warn About AI Tech in Music Industry

Sam Ash was originally founded in 1924 by Sam and Rose Ashkynase, Austrian immigrants with a love of music. According to the company's website, Sam and Rose pawned her engagement ring for $400 and took the cash to open the first-ever Sam Ash store in Brooklyn in 1924.

Derek Ash, the great-grandson of Sam and Rose, Derek Ash, told the New York Times that it's been tough to compete with online shopping and that it was a "necessity" to shut down the brick-and-mortar stores.

"A lot of this has been the move to online shopping," he told the outlet. "There are so many choices, and to maintain a store with that much selection is very difficult."

Social media users posted about the retailer's demise.

Related: Top Musicians Scored $200 Million in Pandemic Taxpayer Cash

All Sam Ash locations will shutter by July, while some will close as early as the end of May.

The retailer earned the title "The World's Favorite Music Store" for its motto "Come In and Play," which encourages musicians to use and test out the equipment inside any of the company's stores.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Fans Can't Get Over 'Insane' Menu Prices at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: 'Missing a Decimal Somewhere'

Welcome to Miami, where an F1 lobster roll costs $280.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'I'm Smarter Now...But Also Poorer': Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Ditched Its Entire Stake in Paramount at a Big Loss

Buffett confirmed the decision during Saturday's Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

6 Reasons Why You Should Build Brand Equity Early in Your Business

A well-established brand brings more revenue, has more competitive advantages, and can weather any storm, making it easier to run your business and experiment with new tactics.

By Nikita Korchevskyi
Business News

Warren Buffett's Successor Says Berkshire Hathaway's Culture Will Stay the Same

Berkshire's Vice Chairman Greg Abel, 61, is next in line to run the company.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

TikTok's CEO Is an Honorary Chair at the 2024 Met Gala

The Met Gala is on Monday, May 6 in New York.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

How to Attract Website Visitors in the AI Era — 4 Alternative Channels to Explore

As Google shifts towards generative search results, website owners must adapt their marketing strategies to maintain and grow their audience. Discover proven tactics for expanding your reach and attracting visitors through alternative channels.

By Anat El Hashahar (Anne Moss)