It's the end of a century-long era for the iconic music retailer Sam Ash, which announced on Monday that it's shutting its doors for good.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that effective May 2, 2024, all Sam Ash Music Store locations will begin store closing sales," the company penned on its website. "This unfortunate news also presents a fantastic opportunity for great deals across our premium selection of musical instruments & pro sound equipment. We will also be offering specials on samash.com during this time. Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years."

The company currently has 42 locations across the country in New York, Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, California, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Nevada.

Sam Ash was originally founded in 1924 by Sam and Rose Ashkynase, Austrian immigrants with a love of music. According to the company's website, Sam and Rose pawned her engagement ring for $400 and took the cash to open the first-ever Sam Ash store in Brooklyn in 1924.

Derek Ash, the great-grandson of Sam and Rose, Derek Ash, told the New York Times that it's been tough to compete with online shopping and that it was a "necessity" to shut down the brick-and-mortar stores.

"A lot of this has been the move to online shopping," he told the outlet. "There are so many choices, and to maintain a store with that much selection is very difficult."

Social media users posted about the retailer's demise.

all sam ash stores are closing i'm going to cry — ava ? (@suhyuunn) May 2, 2024

Sam Ash is closing and I feel like a friend is dying. — A.Mood (@Just_IN_A_Mood) May 6, 2024

I'm so bummed about Sam Ash closing man. So many memories and instruments bought there — ? (@powers1av3) May 2, 2024

RIP the great @samashmusic If you're a musician, you have been in a Sam Ash store and truthfully, the experience of having another musician (cause that's who worked in these stores) show you gear IN PERSON can not be replaced. — Leesa "Lorq Von Bae" Dean (@chilltowntv) May 4, 2024

Sam Ash closing all of its locations. That's an end of an era moment for sure. ? — Thinker St. James (@thinkerstjames) May 6, 2024

All Sam Ash locations will shutter by July, while some will close as early as the end of May.

The retailer earned the title "The World's Favorite Music Store" for its motto "Come In and Play," which encourages musicians to use and test out the equipment inside any of the company's stores.