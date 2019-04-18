My Queue

These 53,000 Design Templates Can Give Your Presentations a Big Upgrade

A silver membership to PoweredTemplate can take your slideshows from 'meh' to 'wow.'
These 53,000 Design Templates Can Give Your Presentations a Big Upgrade
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Whether you love them or hate them, PowerPoint presentations are a necessary evil for entrepreneurs on their way to the top. In order to woo investors, you’ve got to have a rock-solid deck that showcases your company’s strengths. Slideshows are also a must-do for keeping your employees up-to-date on the company’s next big moves.

If you’re well-versed in PowerPoint, you can create great presentations, but you’re limited by the template options available within the program. If you’re a newbie to slideshows, learning PowerPoint in time for that big meeting can seem overwhelming. A Silver Membership to PoweredTemplate provides you with more than 50,000 templates to make your next slideshow pop.

The templates in PoweredTemplate’s library are designed to impress. They include slides for charts, presentations, graphs and more. Everything is pre-formatted and editable through a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface. That means you can create that earnings report or investor deck in a fraction of the time you’d spend on a PowerPoint presentation.

PoweredTemplate allows you to download 30 fresh templates each month, so your audience will never sit through the same designs twice. You can keep all of your downloads (even the ones you don’t use), and pick from a fresh batch of templates the next month.

The template library is broken down into dozens of categories, like Real Estate, Telecommunications, Consulting and more. You can also filter your templates by color, and easily access animated options for a lighthearted pitch deck.

This subscription service doesn’t limit itself to PowerPoint templates: you can also beef up your MS Word templates, diagrams, charts, and maps. Eye-popping brochures and slick newsletters are just a few clicks away. PoweredTemplate is also compatible with Google Slides, making it easier to collaborate on presentations via cloud services.

A lifetime subscription to PoweredTemplate’s Silver Membership usually costs $199.95, but you can start making unforgettable visual presentations right now for only $49.95 (75 percent off).

