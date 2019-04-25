She Won $1 Million for Her Big Idea at WeWork's Global Pitch Competition. Here's How -- and Her Top Pitching Strategy. (Podcast)

Chloe Alpert, CEO of Medinas Health, shares her pitch tips on this episode of 'How Success Happens.'

April 25, 2019 1 min read

In January, Medinas Health CEO Chloe Alpert won $1 million at the WeWork Creator Global Finals. Her big idea? A data-driven marketplace that aims to help healthcare organizations resell and purchase medical equipment and supplies. (By some estimates, the U.S. healthcare system wastes about $765 billion a year.)

On this episode of How Success Happens, Alpert shares her strategy for a winning pitch, how to surround yourself with a team that complements your strengths and weaknesses and how to disrupt a relatively traditional industry.