Accounting

This Tool Can Help Overhaul Your Company's Accounting

Nummuspay creates a seamless checkout and payment system for customers.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There’s a great feeling of satisfaction that comes with successfully setting up your online store. Seeing all of your products perfectly lined up and ready to ship to eager customers is an accomplishment that deserves celebrating.

However, managing the nitty-gritty of processing payments and accounting can stress out the savviest entrepreneurs. A one-year subscription to the Nummuspay Startup Plan can simplify your checkout process, so you can sit back and watch the cash roll in.

Nummuspay is a user-friendly platform that performs a lot of complex tasks. It eliminates the need for you to write and maintain custom billing codes by automating and tracking this process. It also creates multiple payment gateways, so almost any customer can buy what you’re selling regardless of how they choose to pay. Finding and keeping international customers is well within your reach thanks to the platform’s automatic currency conversions.

Custom checkout pages and and subscription management tools make it easier than ever to brand your online shop from landing page to payment. Nummuspay’s subscription options supports on-demand subscriptions, one-time purchases and usage-based billing models. Your customers can choose from these tailored subscription options, making them more likely to return and buy more from your store.

You can also track your customers’ buying habits, which will help you develop more effective marketing plans. All of that information will stay under lock and key — the platform secures your data (and your customers’ data) through their infrastructure.

Dealing with self-employment and small business taxes is a huge turn-off for a lot of would-be entrepreneurs. Luckily, Nummuspay takes care of all of that for you. Its Advanced Tax Reports help you separate sales tax from from total turnover, so you can get the refund you deserve.

A one-year subscription to Nummuspay Startup Plan typically costs more than $1,000. Right now you can simplify your accounting, billing and customer data for only $79.99 (93 percent off).

