News and Trends

The Winners of the Digital Lab Africa Pitch Competition Have Been Announced

The 10 winners will each receive R 42 000 in cash and a residence period in France.
The Winners of the Digital Lab Africa Pitch Competition Have Been Announced
Image credit: Bigstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital Lab Africa (DLA), a springboard and incubation platform for African creatives in digital content, has announced the 10 winning projects of this year’s edition of the DLA accelerator programme. Initiated by the Embassy of France and French Institute in South Africa (IFAS), DLA is managed by the South African technology hub Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, with support from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

From the 500 applications spread over 30 sub-Saharan countries, 10 creatives from countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mali and Ghana were selected. These individuals stood out in the selection committee interviews based on their talent, creativity and ability to motivate their ideas.  

Each of the 10 winners will receive a R42 000 cash prize and a tailored-made incubation programme to accelerate their project development. This includes mentorship by French & sub-Saharan creative industries experts, a residence period in France within a digital cluster/hub, and participation at industry events in France and/or in sub-Saharan African region.

After a period of public online voting, the DLA Audience Award has been awarded to Justus Macharia from Kenya for his work titled BABA. With 501 votes out of 3 329 in total, Macharia’s prize includes an invitation to one of the DLA industry events in France or in Sub-Saharan Africa.

