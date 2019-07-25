Entrepreneur South Africa Staff

News and Trends

Be Authentic This Women's Month

A new conference, Illumi.Nation aims to inspire and motivate South Africa's women.

News and Trends

50 Female Tech Entrepreneurs Graduate From Future Females Business School

This programme was for any South African female entrepreneur with an idea or early-stage business, ready to upskill and utilise technology to bring their businesses to life.

News and Trends

The SA Innovation Summit Is Set To Accelerate Entrepreneurship

The biggest African gathering of entrepreneurs and innovation thought leaders comes to Cape Town.

News and Trends

Chatbots – Revolutionising Telcos' Contact Centres And Driving A Better Customer Experience

The local contact centre industry is thriving and has seen substantial growth over the last four years, as South Africa became an enticing destination for offshore business.

News and Trends

Why CEOs Need To Lead By Example

Without proper leadership, it would be impossible for an organisation to build and nurture its reputation.

News and Trends

SA's Small Businesses Need A Big Break: How Enterprise Development Needs A "Small" Rethink

Small businesses could flourish if big business brought them into their supply chain, here's how.

