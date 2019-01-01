More From Entrepreneur South Africa Staff
News and Trends
Be Authentic This Women's Month
A new conference, Illumi.Nation aims to inspire and motivate South Africa's women.
News and Trends
50 Female Tech Entrepreneurs Graduate From Future Females Business School
This programme was for any South African female entrepreneur with an idea or early-stage business, ready to upskill and utilise technology to bring their businesses to life.
News and Trends
The SA Innovation Summit Is Set To Accelerate Entrepreneurship
The biggest African gathering of entrepreneurs and innovation thought leaders comes to Cape Town.
News and Trends
Chatbots – Revolutionising Telcos' Contact Centres And Driving A Better Customer Experience
The local contact centre industry is thriving and has seen substantial growth over the last four years, as South Africa became an enticing destination for offshore business.
News and Trends
Why CEOs Need To Lead By Example
Without proper leadership, it would be impossible for an organisation to build and nurture its reputation.
News and Trends
SA's Small Businesses Need A Big Break: How Enterprise Development Needs A "Small" Rethink
Small businesses could flourish if big business brought them into their supply chain, here's how.
News and Trends
Artificial Intelligence Is Filling The Gaps In Developing Africa
Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings the promise of increased productivity and economic development. But the benefits of AI are not guaranteed to uplift all communities equally.
News and Trends
eBook Highlighting Key global SAP Solutions Launched
Global ICT company, T-Systems International has released the latest version of its SAP® solutions use cases from various countries around the world.
News and Trends
SA's Tech Start-up Ecosystem Gets a R130 Million Venture Capital Boost
With South Africa experiencing the largest quarterly drop in GDP in a decade, it is now critical for the country to become an active global participant in the knowledge economy.
News and Trends
Finalists Announced For SA's Premier Entrepreneurial Competition
Increased number of entries for this year's Entrepreneur of the Year® awards bodes well for the country's under-performing economy.
News and Trends
Nando's Calls On Local Designers To Put Their Best Pitch Forward
Clout is a developmental design programme fired up by Nando's and looking for new and innovative designers.
telematics
How Digitising Your Fleet Management Can Save Your Business Both Time and Money
Digitisation and automation play a pivotal role in running an efficient fleet. Both strategies can alleviate the challenges often encountered in fleet management. Here's how you can boost business profitability and efficiencies using telematics.
News and Trends
SA Entrepreneurs Must Consider These Things Before Emigrating
There's a fine line between South African entrepreneurs emigrating to start a new life with the aim of expanding their businesses internationally; and those who end up taking an expensive holiday.
News and Trends
Millennials: A Generation Seeking More
Deloitte research reveals a 'generation disrupted.' Growing up in a world of accelerated transformation leaves millennials and Gen Z's feeling unsettled about the future.
Growth Strategies
How To Bring An International Brand To South Africa
LEGO has always been available in South Africa, but now three entrepreneurs have secured the local license for this incredible brand.