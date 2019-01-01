Entrepreneur South Africa Staff

More From Entrepreneur South Africa Staff

Be Authentic This Women's Month
News and Trends

Be Authentic This Women's Month

A new conference, Illumi.Nation aims to inspire and motivate South Africa's women.
3 min read
50 Female Tech Entrepreneurs Graduate From Future Females Business School
News and Trends

50 Female Tech Entrepreneurs Graduate From Future Females Business School

This programme was for any South African female entrepreneur with an idea or early-stage business, ready to upskill and utilise technology to bring their businesses to life.
4 min read
The SA Innovation Summit Is Set To Accelerate Entrepreneurship
News and Trends

The SA Innovation Summit Is Set To Accelerate Entrepreneurship

The biggest African gathering of entrepreneurs and innovation thought leaders comes to Cape Town.
3 min read
Chatbots – Revolutionising Telcos' Contact Centres And Driving A Better Customer Experience
News and Trends

Chatbots – Revolutionising Telcos' Contact Centres And Driving A Better Customer Experience

The local contact centre industry is thriving and has seen substantial growth over the last four years, as South Africa became an enticing destination for offshore business.
4 min read
Why CEOs Need To Lead By Example
News and Trends

Why CEOs Need To Lead By Example

Without proper leadership, it would be impossible for an organisation to build and nurture its reputation.
4 min read
SA's Small Businesses Need A Big Break: How Enterprise Development Needs A "Small" Rethink
News and Trends

SA's Small Businesses Need A Big Break: How Enterprise Development Needs A "Small" Rethink

Small businesses could flourish if big business brought them into their supply chain, here's how.
5 min read
Artificial Intelligence Is Filling The Gaps In Developing Africa
News and Trends

Artificial Intelligence Is Filling The Gaps In Developing Africa

Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings the promise of increased productivity and economic development. But the benefits of AI are not guaranteed to uplift all communities equally.
5 min read
eBook Highlighting Key global SAP Solutions Launched
News and Trends

eBook Highlighting Key global SAP Solutions Launched

Global ICT company, T-Systems International has released the latest version of its SAP® solutions use cases from various countries around the world.
3 min read
SA's Tech Start-up Ecosystem Gets a R130 Million Venture Capital Boost
News and Trends

SA's Tech Start-up Ecosystem Gets a R130 Million Venture Capital Boost

With South Africa experiencing the largest quarterly drop in GDP in a decade, it is now critical for the country to become an active global participant in the knowledge economy.
3 min read
Finalists Announced For SA's Premier Entrepreneurial Competition
News and Trends

Finalists Announced For SA's Premier Entrepreneurial Competition

Increased number of entries for this year's Entrepreneur of the Year® awards bodes well for the country's under-performing economy.
4 min read
Nando's Calls On Local Designers To Put Their Best Pitch Forward
News and Trends

Nando's Calls On Local Designers To Put Their Best Pitch Forward

Clout is a developmental design programme fired up by Nando's and looking for new and innovative designers.
4 min read
How Digitising Your Fleet Management Can Save Your Business Both Time and Money
telematics

How Digitising Your Fleet Management Can Save Your Business Both Time and Money

Digitisation and automation play a pivotal role in running an efficient fleet. Both strategies can alleviate the challenges often encountered in fleet management. Here's how you can boost business profitability and efficiencies using telematics.
8 min read
SA Entrepreneurs Must Consider These Things Before Emigrating
News and Trends

SA Entrepreneurs Must Consider These Things Before Emigrating

There's a fine line between South African entrepreneurs emigrating to start a new life with the aim of expanding their businesses internationally; and those who end up taking an expensive holiday.
4 min read
Millennials: A Generation Seeking More
News and Trends

Millennials: A Generation Seeking More

Deloitte research reveals a 'generation disrupted.' Growing up in a world of accelerated transformation leaves millennials and Gen Z's feeling unsettled about the future.
4 min read
How To Bring An International Brand To South Africa
Growth Strategies

How To Bring An International Brand To South Africa

LEGO has always been available in South Africa, but now three entrepreneurs have secured the local license for this incredible brand.
8 min read