Starbucks

Did Starbucks Make a Cameo on 'Game of Thrones'?

Perhaps just as important: What does Daenerys order when she goes to Starbucks?
Did Starbucks Make a Cameo on 'Game of Thrones'?
Image credit: Game of Thrones | HBO
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read

Last night's episode of Game of Thrones featured several familiar sights to fans of the show. The Starks were back in Winterfell, their family home, surrounded by their friends. Among them were Tyrion and Jaime Lannister, who traveled to the north together in the show's first episode. We saw the Hound and Samwell Tarly. Even Daenerys Targaryen -- or Khaleesi, as many have come to call her -- was there, sitting beside Jon Snow. 

But in front of Daenerys, there was something familiar even to those who have never seen the show.

In all likelihood, the coffee cup was simply left on set by mistake. However, Game of Thrones has always been known for its attention to detail, leading some fans wonder whether its placement was intentional. Perhaps showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (who were actually in the scene with the coffee cup) will introduce time travel in the final two episodes of the show and Daenerys will be able to pop out for a pumpkin spice latte whenever she likes.

Personally, I like to think that Starbucks decided to open a new unit in Westeros after taking over every street corner in New York. 

Related: You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

