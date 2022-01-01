Chris McChesney

Chris McChesney

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Global Practice Leader, Execution

Chris McChesney, co-author of the international bestseller “The 4 Disciplines of Execution,” is global practice leader of execution for FranklinCovey.

https://www.franklincovey.com/

Follow Chris McChesney on Social

Latest

Franchises

It's Time to Stop Emphasizing Defense and Start Playing Offense

Particularly in the multi-unit franchise sector, now's the time for owners keen to break out of a pandemic rut to get dynamic, positive and proactive.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like