My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tesla

Another Tesla Catches Fire in a Parking Lot

Just like the last one three weeks ago, the explanation as to why this Model S caught fire remains unclear.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Another Tesla Catches Fire in a Parking Lot
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

It's only been three weeks since a Tesla Model S was caught on camera bursting into flames while it sat parked in a parking lot. Now the same thing has happened again, only this time in Hong Kong.

As Reuters reports, another Tesla was stationary and unattended in a shopping mall parking lot in the San Po Kong district of Hong Kong when it caught fire. The electric car in question is thought to be a Model S 85kWh dual motor version and there's no explanation as to why the incident occurred.

The Model S had been parked for 30 minutes before three explosions occurred and a fire ensued. It took local firefighters 45 minutes to bring the fire under control and stop the car from burning any further. This is in contrast to the Shanghai fire, which started with a lot of smoke appearing from the car before it burst into flames.

CCTV footage of this latest incident does exist, but has so far not appeared online for everyone to view. Tesla isn't commenting, but will no doubt be very eager to view the footage and to have a team look at the vehicle in an attempt to figure out what happened.

Electric car fires are typically caused by a malfunction with the battery, but this usually follows an accident where severe damage is caused and the battery unit is punctured in some way. For not one, but two vehicles to burst into flames when parked is very unusual and we'd all like to know why it happened.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla Warns Employees Against Leaking Info

Ready For Anything

Tesla to Offer Its Own 'More Compelling' Insurance Product

Tesla

Tesla Will 'Substantially' Raise the Price of Its Self-Driving Option