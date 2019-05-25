The Executive Selection: Berluti

Whether you're heading out for a weekender or a quick business trip, it's just the thing to hold all of your essentials.

May 25, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

You can’t go wrong with a brand that’s been delivering exceptional leather goods since 1895. Berluti’s calf leather travel bag is just the right shape: rectangular on the bottom, tapering up into a rounded top. It ensures your bag is as comfortable to carry, as well as to haul by hand. You won’t do better for storage and simplified aesthetic than this- whether you’re heading out for a weekender or a quick business trip, it’s just the thing to hold all of your essentials.

Related: The Executive Selection: TAG Heuer