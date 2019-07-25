My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Freelancers

The 4 Steps You Need to Take to Set up Your New Freelance Writing Business

Successfully launch your new business with these four steps.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 4 Steps You Need to Take to Set up Your New Freelance Writing Business
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Writer, Speaker, and Author
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The following excerpt is from Laura Pennington Briggs’ book Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business. Buy it now from Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Apple Books | IndieBound

When it comes to launching a freelance writ­ing business, gaining some confidence and knowing the appropriate steps you need to take can give you the encouragement you need to start your free­lance writing career today.

You can launch your business with a few key steps: researching your marketplace, creating your samples, discovering your unique value proposition, and creating your pitch and marketing plan for building your business.

Researching the Marketplace

You can’t launch a freelance writing business without knowing whether there’s a demand for your services. You might have all the passion in the world for writing about a highly niched topic, but if there are no clients to hire you to do this work, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to build a sustainable freelance writing business.

Doing your research in advance helps to clarify whether there are industries requesting freelance writers who are within your area of expertise or passion and who can clarify how you might narrow down your overall marketing plan. It’s strongly recommended that you look at some of the freelance writing job boards out there to get a better handle on the types of work and industries in which your ideal clients are working. Bear in mind that not every client will post their job on one of these job boards. Some of the most common job boards include:

  • Upwork
  • Freelancewritinggigs
  • Writer’s Weekly
  • Guru
  • Freelancer
  • ProBlogger

This research process is highly valuable for giving you a basic idea about whether there are companies out there you would like to work with. Remember that not every company will be interested in hiring freelancers.

Create Your Samples and Discover Your Unique Value Proposition

Creating your work samples is crucial. You might want to conduct research into other freelance writers who specialize in the type of projects or industry that you do, just to give you a sense of what else is out there.

In addition, you must know your unique value proposition, which is what you—and only you—can offer the customer. While every writer can produce high-quality work, what is it about the experience of working with you that makes you different from other writers or from the client’s in-house writer? It could be that you deliver on time every time, or you guarantee originality, or maybe you have 20 years of experience in the field you are writing about.

Think about what makes you distinct from other writers and how you can stand out from the crowd. This is especially important as you launch your freelance writing career, since you may be using marketing methods like job boards, in which you will be directly competing with other freelance providers. Your samples should communicate your overall writing ability and be aligned with the type of projects the client is looking to hire.

Create Your Pitch/Marketing Plan

Creating your pitch and marketing plan is always the step that should be done after you create your samples because the very practice of creating your samples and identifying your unique value proposition can open your eyes as to what makes you different when compared with other writers.

Your pitch and marketing plan should be something you can stick with. Having a number in mind, be it the number of pitches you’ll send each week or the number of hours you’ll spend building your business, can help you work toward the accomplishment of growing your business and doing so successfully. Many freelance writers fall off if they send their first couple of pitches and don’t hear back or have a client who tells them they’re not interested.

Here are some tips for creating a marketing plan:

  • Be prepared to cast a wide net with your weekly reach-outs or pitching. Plan to contact far more people than you’ll convert. Sending 25 pitches per week is a great way to get the ball rolling.
  • Set aside specific hours in your calendar for marketing work. When you first launch, I recommend five to ten hours per week.
  • Stick to your goals and hold yourself accountable; post your weekly pitching goal in a note on your desk or in a spreadsheet where you track your progress.
  • Do as much research as you can about specific marketing tips for your chosen plat­form (i.e., LinkedIn or cold emailing).
  • Keep notes about what pitches and marketing methods are most successful for you. Your top two marketing methods should be the ones you focus on.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Freelancers

The 9 Skills It Takes to Succeed as a Freelance Writer

Freelancers

5 Tips for Finding and Managing the Right Freelancer

Freelancers

3 Ways to Attract Top Freelancers to Your Company