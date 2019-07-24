If caring for the elderly and offering them services to make their lives easier is a passion of yours, then this could be the business idea for you. Here are 10 examples of elder care business ideas you can learn from.

There are numerous business opportunities available for someone looking to support the elderly community. If this is a passion close to your heart, then this could be the business idea for you.

Before you can start a business, you first need an idea, here are examples of 10 elder care business ideas you can gain insights and strategies from:

1. Seniors' Needs Service

Not all elderly people are looked after by friends and family and many of them could use companionship on a regular basis. If you’re passionate about this, then this could be the elderly care business idea for you.

Before you start befriending the elderly in your neighbourhood, here is an example of a business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Companions for Seniors

Website: https://companionsforseniors.com/

About the business:

Companions for Seniors provide companionship for senior citizens in the comfort of their own homes. They help the elderly to live independently and cater to their emotional needs.

Innovative business offering

In addition to companion services, Companions for Seniors offer driving services to transport elderly clients. They also offer laundry help for those who need their assistance with washing, drying, ironing of clothes and linen.

2. In Home Care Service

Elderly loved ones often want to remain at home but may need assistance due to a disability or activity restrictions. If this sounds like something you would like to do, then this could be the elder care business for you.

Before you launch your business, here is an example of an elder care business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Enerjoy Care Services and Training Academy

Website: https://enerjoy.co.za/

About the business:

Enerjoy Care Services and Training Academy aims to meet the needs of elderly individuals. They offer a holistic care management programme, which includes regular on-site visits, dementia and neurological home rehab.

They also provide home stimulation exercises and daily routines to maximise quality of life.

Innovative business offering

In addition to elderly care services, Enerjoy Care Services and Training Academy offers a training academy to assist others in learning what is needed to care for elderly people.

3. Mobile Beauty Services

Many senior people prefer to have services provided in their homes. You can launch a mobile beauty service that offers a variety of beauty and massage treatments to elderly customers.

Business Name: Beauty Becomes You

Website: http://beautybecomesyou.org/

Established Date: 2005

About the business:

Beauty Becomes You provides a variety of programmes targeted at the senior community to ensure their health and wellbeing. Services include massage therapy, hair, nail and skin care as well as more therapeutic interventions such as gentle foot care for Diabetics.

Innovative business offering

In addition to the beauty programmes, Beauty Becomes You provides services that prevent Failure to Thrive Syndrome, which occurs when people aren’t touched. They also preserve the dignity and self-respect of their elderly clients.

4. Products For Easier Home Maintenance

If you’re inventive and enjoy making products to increase convenience this is a business opportunity for you. Before you start to come up with helpful inventions to assist elderly customers, here is an example of an elderly business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Aging Care

Website: https://www.agingcare.com/products

About the business:

Aging Care offers a variety of products that assist the elderly go about their normal day, from physical items to assist with movement, to apps and dressing aids.

Innovative business offering

In addition to these innovative products, Aging Care also offers in-home care, a service that helps seniors to find housing and a forum where seniors, caregivers and family members can get tips, advice and support.

5. Elderly Medical Assistance

Older people have a great need for medical services like physiotherapy, massage therapy and orthopaedics. If you have the right skills, this could be the elderly care business idea for you.

Before you start advertising your services, here is an example of an elderly business that you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Physio Comes To You

Website: https://www.physiocomestoyou.co.uk/

Established Date: 2007

About the business:

Physio Comes To You provides a fall prevention programme to reduce the risk of falling and speed up recovery after a fall. They also offer improvement of strength, movement and mobility, osteoporosis programmes, remedial massage and acupuncture.

Innovative business offering

In addition to the elder care programmes, Physio Comes To You also offers programmes for adults and children. This ensures they cater to everyone in every age group.

6. Technical Support

Even though some senior citizens struggle with technology, they do want to know how to use it, so they can connect with friends and family. If you have the right skills and a passion for helping the elderly with technology, this could be the elderly care business idea for you.

Here is an example of a elder care business you can gain insights from before you launch your business:

Business Name: Ready Tech Go

Website: https://www.readytechgo.com.au/seniors/

Established Date: 2012

About the business:

Ready Tech Go assists senior citizens in accessing information and service providers, creating social networks and remaining independent. Their customers can learn at their own pace, and learn the skills needed to conquer technology.

Innovative business offering

In addition to offering elderly technical support, Ready Tech Go offers technical support for professionals and personalised options for those covered by the national disability insurance scheme.

7. Concierge Services

Elderly people need help running errands, dropping off and collecting things and personal shopping. If helping the elderly is a passion of yours, this could be the elder care business idea for you.

Before you start advertising your business, here is an example of an elder care business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Elder Concierge Services

Website: http://www.elderconciergeservices.com/

Established Date: 1999

About the business:

Elder Concierge Services provides a full range of personalised care to older adults. Their services are completely customisable and can vary from client-to-client. They don’t restrict their services to a minimum or maximum amount of time to provide care.

Innovative business offering

In addition to the elderly concierge services, Elder Concierge Services also works with families, trustees, guardians, and care facilities to ensure they meet all of their clients’ non-medical needs.

8. Window and Gutter Cleaning

Older adults find cleaning windows and gutters challenging, especially if they still live in a double storey home. If you have the right experience this could be the elder care business idea for you.

Before you start offering your services, here is an elder care business you can gain some insights from:

Business Name: Seattle Window Cleaning

Website: http://www.seattlewindowcleaning.com/

About the business:

Seattle Window Cleaning offer window and gutter cleaning. Since their barrier to entry is quite low, they focus on offering a high-quality customer experience. They also offer free estimates and digital invoicing to ensure added value for their customers.

Innovative business offering

In addition to window and gutter cleaning, Seattle Window Cleaning also offer roof moss treatment, pressure washing, solar panel and awning cleaning and installation of holiday light displays.

9. Gardening Services for the Elderly

Although there are some elderly people who enjoy gardening it can be hazardous for them, as many can get badly hurt falling. If you love gardening, and enjoy helping the elderly, this could be the elder care business idea for you.

Before you launch your start-up, here is an example of an elder care business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Grant Edney Gardening Services

Website: http://grantedneygardeningservices.co.uk/

Established Date:

About the business:

Grant Edney Gardening Services specialise in all types of plants and flowers, treatments and care. They offer special discounts for senior citizen gardening services.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their garden services, Grant Edney Gardening Services also offer garden clearance and waste removal, as well as pruning. They also offer pond design and after care services. They aim to be a one-stop-shop for all their clients gardening needs.

10. Handyman Services for the Elderly

If you’re good at doing home repairs as well as replacing fixtures and have electrical and plumbing knowledge you can start a handyman service specifically for elderly people. Before you launch your elder business, here is an example of an elder business that you can gain some insights from:

Business Name: McGann Family Home Care Services

Website: http://www.mcgannfamilyhomecare.ie/portfolio/handyman-services/

Established Date: 2005

About the business:

McGann Family Home Care Services offers plumbing and electrical services, as well as repair work on dripping taps, broken gutters, leaks and drafts. They focus on assisting the elderly with their needs, ensuring that all jobs are completed to satisfaction.

Innovative business offering

In addition to offering handyman services to senior citizens, McGann Family Home Care Services also offer routine housework, serving companions, and personal care services.

