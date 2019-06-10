My Queue

Music

Commute Easy With These True Wireless Earbuds

The PaMu Scroll Earbuds & Case are a stylish addition to your workday.
Commute Easy With These True Wireless Earbuds
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Listening to the right playlist when you’re getting through detail-heavy work at your laptop can turn you into a productivity machine. Headphones will help you find an oasis in your hectic workplace, and tunes make repetitive work less draining. The PaMu Scroll True Wireless Earbuds & Case combine top-tier audio components with modern design.

These buds raised over $3 million on Indiegogo for their stylish good looks and quality sound. Bluetooth 5.0 technology keeps you reliably connected all day, and they automatically pair with smart assistant tools like Google or Siri. You can play or pause your music with a few taps, and you can even answer phone calls on the go.

Getting a workout in is crucial when you’re trying to create the best company possible. The PaMU true wireless earbuds are water resistant for extra-sweaty days. Plus, their scroll-style charging case will give you extra juice no matter where your workday takes you.

The PaMu Scroll True Wireless Earbuds & Case usually cost $149, but right now you can enjoy their sleek design and superior sound for only $70 (53% off).

