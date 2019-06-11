Learn to Overcome the Fear of Public Speaking

The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Course will have you wowing audiences in no time.

If you start sweating when you think of that big presentation in front of investors, you’re not alone. Up to 40 percent of Americans struggle with stage fright, and that can be a real problem when you’re the captain of a startup. If you want your next presentation to be your best speech ever, The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Course has you covered.

Venture capitalist and award-winning business school professor Chris Haroun teaches this comprehensive course. He uses exercises, examples, and templates that will give you a leg up on your peers. Correctly identifying your end goal, connecting with your audience’s needs and structuring your content will be a piece of cake after this class.

Haroun also covers the visual elements you’ll need for an amazing presentation. You’ll learn how to make incredible slides on more than 10 different presentation products, and you’ll have access to more than 50 slide templates for easy editing. Once you’ve discovered how to make your body language work for you with this course, you’ll be prepared to knock your next audience’s socks off.

