Premier Sustainability Event Promotes Green Cities, Economies And Communities

June 14, 2019 4 min read

Taking place from 24 to 26 June 2019 at the CSIR International Convention Centre (ICC) Sustainability Week 2019, incorporating the African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum, delves into the various facets of sustainable service delivery and the green economy in Africa.

Bringing together Africa’s public and private sector leaders to extract and endorse a detailed set of actions that can be implemented immediately to advance our cities, economies and communities along a more sustainable growth path.

Sustainability Week Seminars 2019

Here is a sneak peek on the numerous seminars on offer at this years Sustainability Week:

Sustainable Cities Africa Conference:

Africa is facing rapid urbanisation, with limited and/or aging urban infrastructure designed for much lower levels of population, coupled with disproportionately low growth in municipal income streams.

The Sustainable Cities Africa Conference, on day 2, sees regional leaders engage on this critical topic to introduce potential solutions, and to provide a channel for actual deal making and real action.

Vision Zero Waste Seminar

With landfill space literally running out, cities are facing a waste crisis. Waste management based on a disposal orientated linear paradigm will simply not be possible in the future. Speakers at Vision Zero Waste seminar will present the problem case and propose solutions.

Sustainable Water Resource Seminar

The water resource is in crisis in South Africa. Experts will present a climate change. Related risks (drought and floods), water quality, rights and the social side of water provision, storage and supply infrastructure, and the risks and opportunities for water uses and solution providers are among the key topics of this key seminar

Sustainable Energy Seminar

The new Integrated Resource Plan that South Africa released places emphasis on wind, gas and solar power as alternatives to coal, and as a means to advance the country’s goal of achieving sustainable electricity sources by 2030. Weighing heavily against wind and solar power is the dependence on weather conditions for optimal energy production.

If more efficient storage solutions can be implemented, however, the energy generated can be stored and released when necessary. This plan will greatly progress the sustainability agenda and reduce the need for coal.

Sustainable Infrastructure for Smart Cities Seminar

City planners in emerging and developed economies are recognising the importance of technological solutions to logistical problems and to improve the standard of living. The key to smart city implementation is the successful collaboration between the public and private sectors, with a substantial focus on incorporating and utilising new technologies.

Sustainable Transport and Mobility Seminar

Sustainable mobility for Africa’s growing cities starts with proactive, well planned, modally intelligent transport infrastructure, and extends to safe, reliable, and integrated public transport, and non-motorised transport.

Youth and the Green Economy

While the government’s efforts to tackle the youth unemployment challenge through the potential that the green economy presents are deserving of praise, not enough progress has been made.

The youth’s ability to create innovative, sustainable solutions could be realised if they were provided with an enabling environment, which promotes experimentation, teaching, adapting and more.

Enabling a sustainable fourth industrial revolution

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) offers huge potential to transform and realign our economies and societies. There is an increasing realisation that the 4IR could also exacerbate problems for people and the planet.

Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security Seminar

Issues pertaining to long-term water supply and food security come into sharp focus for every citizen, and not just for farmers and agri-processors. While water is a major factor in the move towards sustainable agricultural practices, high energy prices and questionable soil quality are other factors forcing planners to re-think their strategies.

Financing and access to markets are further factors that must be addressed in establishing a truly sustainable agricultural sector.

Event details:

Date: Monday, 24 June to Wednesday, 26 June 2019

Time: 07:00 to 17:00

Venue: CSIR International Convention Centre, Tshwane, Gauteng

