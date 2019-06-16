My Queue

Digital Marketing

Diversify Your Marketing Portfolio With These Digital Assets

Choose from curated fonts, graphics, templates, and more to create professional designs faster.
Diversify Your Marketing Portfolio With These Digital Assets
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Scouring the internet for the perfect font, graphic, or image for your design project can be tedious, to say the least. That's why having an unlimited library at your disposal is such a game-changer.

Perfect for marketers, graphic designers, and entrepreneurs, EpicPxls Design Assets is a marketplace jam-packed with premium curated fonts, graphics, templates, mobile app designs, and more to help you create professional designs faster and easier.

EpicPxls helps you find the perfect digital assets for your projects without having to pay a recurring monthly fee. With the premium plan, you'll be able to download up to 20 premium items each month for life. Whether you're designing new business cards, creating an app for your new start-up, or making a flyer for a city-wide music festival, it's got you covered.

Stop wasting your valuable time searching the web for images. Get a lifetime subscription to EpicPxls Design Assets Premium Plan for just $99 now — 95 percent off the original price of $2,400.

