Websites

Keep Track of Must-Read Articles With This Browser Extension

Manage your bookmarks like never before with Qlearly Premium.
Keep Track of Must-Read Articles With This Browser Extension
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You could fill several libraries with all of the online advice for budding entrepreneurs — and that makes it hard to keep track of everything you’ve found that can really help you out. However, bookmarking another article can send it into a black hole of bookmarks that you might never get around to reading. Qlearly Premium is a searchable bookmark manager that works seamlessly with the most popular web browsers.

Qlearly helps you organize your favorite sites and links using columns or boards — eliminating the time you usually waste looking for tabs or bookmarks. It syncs across all of your devices, so you’ll have easy access to everything you need online on your phone, tablet, and computer. The built-in search helps you find that awesome article from months ago, and you can even collaborate privately with teammates to share the sites and written pieces they’ve got to see.

A lifetime subscription to Qlearly Premium has a sticker price of $180, but right now it’s 88 percent off for only $19.99.

