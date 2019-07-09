Work-Life Balance Is Essential for Entrepreneurs

If your life is out of balance, you won't be able to excel in any area.

July 9, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Work-life balance is critical for entrepreneurs. Why? Because being an entrepreneur is tough. You have a lot of highs and lows, and not a lot of other people to help you grow the business. If your life is out of balance, you won’t be able to excel in any area. Working longer is usually not more productive, but the temptation to overwork is always there. You must find a way to integrate the things that are important to you while growing your business.

Be mindful that work-life balance, or integration, is something that you must define for yourself. The things that are meaningful to you will not necessarily be meaningful to others. It’s your responsibility to oversee the balance in your life. Take control by setting clear goals and boundaries. Be sure to schedule your time for each area that is valuable to you and commit to it. Let others know where you stand by communicating with key stakeholders. Eliminate time wasters and take care of your health and wellbeing. The more you balance your life, the more your business will thrive.

Need some help with this, or have other questions? Book a consulting session with me on Entrepreneur's Ask an Expert platform. My schedule is always up to date, and you can even record the meeting if you'd like. Hope to speak with you soon!