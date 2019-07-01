My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Selling a Business

Why Your Business Valuation Could Be The Most Important Thing You Do

Valuing anything that matters – businesses, products, contracts, people – is a risky business. Settle too low or too high and you lose out – or worse. Often, a business' valuation receives less attention than other pricing exercises, despite the potentially severe downsides.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Your Business Valuation Could Be The Most Important Thing You Do
Image credit: Bigstock
Business Valuations and Corporate Finance Expert
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nearly any serious entrepreneur can recite their pricing model in their sleep and detail the margins on each line of business to the third decimal place. But can they do the same for their business value?

The cost of mispricing a business in any of these arenas can far outweigh all the careful rigour applied to setting those product-price margins, so why doesn’t it receive the same level of attention?

This article outlines just a handful of the scenarios in which not having an up-to-date business value can be damaging to companies and shareholders.

Let me buy in…

Three shareholders pour their blood, sweat, tears into a new business for three years. A large bank approaches them and offers R2 million for a 51% stake in the company. Happy days.

But is that a fair value to hand over control of the company? Shareholder one and two have both lent the company R1 million – how does this factor into the price? If your counter-offer is R8 million, will you be laughed out of the room? If that bank sells their 51% for R6 million in three months’ time, then the shareholders should certainly have negotiated up… but by then it’s too late.

Related: What's the Worst That Can Happen With a Disgruntled Silent Shareholder?

Negotiations are difficult at the best of times. Starting on the back foot certainly won’t make them any easier though. Understanding the business value, its drivers and the balance sheet structure is core in being able to grapple with an offer of any kind.

The king is naked!

Five shareholders each hold 20% of a company. Five years ago, they valued the business at R10 million and took out insurance as part of a buy-sell arrangement.

Two of the shareholders pass away in a car accident, meaning that the other three shareholders are obliged to buy the deceased’s shares.

But no one updated the buy-sell arrangements. The insurance pays out R10 million, but the company is now revalued at R100 million.

Related: Always Keep Your Eye On Your Business's Value

The remaining shareholders need to find R10 million each. If they cannot find the funds quickly, an unknown external shareholder may buy the shares at a discount and own 40% of the business – and this is on top of having lost two key people.

Reviewing the business value and updating the buy-sell and other business protection plans is a simple exercise. Understand the changes in value and ensure that plans and policies are updated accordingly. Neglecting to make this a regular process can leave business owners very exposed, very quickly.

Double or nothing

Fund raising can be an intense exercise. Not only can the negotiations be tough, but financiers will hold you to task if reality deviates from the picture you painted during those pitches.

Overconfidence could see you raising funding on promises of a return that you simply cannot sustain and under selling your business could see you raising expensive funding, making it harder to attract future investors.

Related: The 10% Investment That Will Get Your Business Game Back On

Understanding your business and its value proposition allows you to present a realistic and sustainable picture to financiers. One bad deal can mean the end of a business.

The value of the right value

If someone asks to buy your car, you aren’t going to respond with “well, it’s green” – you’re going to give them a price, a Rand number.

Sure, that price can be supported by fuel efficiency, access to parts, odometer readings (and perhaps colour), but the price is the starting point for discussion.

If you own a business (car) now, it is possible that you will be owning another business (car) in the future – make sure you are getting the right support to understand the value of your business and plan accordingly.

Related: Investing In Value Creation Tools Can Help Your Business Grow

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Selling a Business

5 Signs You've Built a Business That's Ready for Buyers (and a Bidding War)

Selling a Business

Getting Ready To Sell Your Business

Selling a Business

5 Ways to Get the Most From the Sale of Your Business