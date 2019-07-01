Why Passion Is the Key to Success, According to Social Media Strategist Jenny Brooks

'You have to want it bad enough.'

July 1, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this series called Member Showcase, we publish interviews with members of The Oracles. This interview is with Jenny Brooks, founder and CEO of International Loops, a social media marketing agency. It was condensed by The Oracles.

Who are you?

Jenny Brooks: I’m a 38-year-old serial entrepreneur who owns and runs several businesses, including International Loops, a social media marketing agency, and Kepdit, an online store with items for the whole family. I absolutely love connecting with people and helping them grow any way I can.

I also do affiliate marketing to assist people in finding the cheapest travel rates and helping other affiliate marketers sign up to make money the same way. I’m an influencer working with tons of brands and businesses on social media. Most importantly, I’m the mother of three beautiful babies and wife to my amazing husband. I work day in and day out for my family.

What are you more skilled at than most people in the world?

Jenny Brooks: I’m most skilled at connecting with people. Success in life and business comes down to building and maintaining extraordinary relationships. Those who excel at building lasting relationships are in constant demand. Your success is based on the connections you make with others and how much you’re able to give and receive.

What are the core values that guide your business, and why did you pick them?

Jenny Brooks: We are guided by the core values of each of our clients. We focus on what they want and how we can get them to the next level in their business. We always ask ourselves: How can we get their brand or business in front of the most people for the best price possible?

What did you learn from your favorite mentor?

Jenny Brooks: I look up to many mentors, like Gary Vaynerchuk, Grant and Elena Cardone, and Dan Lok. They all teach me something different and I admire them for different reasons.

Grant and Gary both talk about creating multiple income streams, which I’ve done. We all have 24 hours in a day. As Gary asks: What do you do between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.? Your work ethic determines your success. It requires sacrifice but it’s worth it.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Jenny Brooks: Get out there and be yourself! Be the real you — not who you think everyone else wants you to be. Don’t try to have it all figured out so young. You don’t have to know exactly what you want to be when you grow up. Try it all!

Do all the things you want to do but are scared to because you think it isn’t the right time. It’s okay to fail; in fact, failure is a good thing. You grow and learn from failure, so you might as well get started now.

How do you define great leadership?

Jenny Brooks: Great leadership means honesty, integrity, commitment, passion, and accountability.

How do you identify a good business partner?

Jenny Brooks: I have the best business partners. They have the qualities of great leaders that I just mentioned: honesty, integrity, commitment, passion, and accountability. They truly care about others.

They are strong and put in the work. We work around the clock to take care of our clients. If they need us any time, day or night, our team is there for them.

How do you prevent burnout?

Jenny Brooks: I believe passion keeps you from burning out. You either have it or you don’t. You have to want it bad enough.

I don’t burn out. If I take a day off, it’s to sit back and think about my goals. That gets me right back into action and accomplishing things.

If you ever start a charity, what would it do?

Jenny Brooks: I donate to charity often. Children battling cancer, kids in foster care, and those experiencing homelessness pull at my heartstrings the most. If I could start a charity, it would be to support these causes.

What is the most exciting question that you spend time thinking about?

Jenny Brooks: Where will I be a year from now? Create the highest, grandest vision possible for your life — because you become what you believe.

Learn more about Jenny’s affiliate marketing program by visiting her website or connecting with her on Instagram.