Starting a Business

Make Your Dream Company a Reality With This Class

Startup pros Ben Lee and Karl House will walk you through every step of business development.
Make Your Dream Company a Reality With This Class
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you start outlining some of your startup ideas, moving past the dreaming stage can feel overwhelming. You’ve got to nail down your company’s purpose and vision, raise capital, hire a team and create a seamless customer experience.

If you’re lucky, you’ll sell your successful business and walk away with plenty of money to invest or start another venture. If you want to make your own luck, you’ll sign up for From Napkin Sketch to Multi-Million Dollar Exist: How To Launch, Grow and Sell a Startup.

Ben Lee, the founder of digital development studio Rootstrap, and Karl House, the Chief Revenue Officer of StackCommerce, lead these 17 lectures. They’ve both created profitable companies that made a mint after the acquisition.

Lee and House walk you through idea creation, prototyping, fundraising and using startup accelerators. They’ll show you how to find team members you can depend on, then demonstrate how to gain traction and rake in some profits. When you reach the end of these video lectures, you’ll know trade secrets that you can take to the negotiating table when it’s time to sell your company.

From Napkin Sketch to Multi-Million Dollar Exit: How to Launch, Grow and Sell a Startup usually costs $99, but you can get all 17 lectures right now for just $19.99 (79% off).

