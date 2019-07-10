Learn to Snap and Edit Professional Photos With These Courses

Make your website and marketing collateral stand out with The Learn to Become an Expert Photographer Bundle.

You’ve probably heard the tired phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” more than a thousand times — but the web has made it truer than ever. The visual components of your website and branding have to be on point if you want to stand out from the seemingly endless competition.

If you want to get your company’s photography and graphic design up to snuff, you’ll have to take a deep dive into photo composition and editing. The Learn to Become an Expert Photographer Bundle covers all the bases of taking gorgeous shots for your business (or for striking out on your own as a freelance photographer).

This 45-hour Beginner to Expert bundle starts with a class in Long Exposure Photography, where you’ll learn how to visually trace the pattern of passing time with your camera. Classes in Night and Landscape photography will help you work with the great outdoors for breathtaking shots.

Proper editing is just as important as composition, and this bundle’s Adobe Lightroom classes show you how to import and organize photos, then crop them, alter their exposure and more.

The Learn to Become an Expert Photographer Bundle has a sticker price of $818, but you can take your startup’s photos to the next level right now for $29 (96 percent off).