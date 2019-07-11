Video: Should You Accept Failure As An Entrepreneur?
Entrepreneurship is filled with lessons that need to be learnt and failures experienced -- both big and small. Just don't ever accept defeat. That's ultimately failure.
Meet the mentors
Albe Geldenhuys, founder of USN
Matsi Modise, co-founder of Furaha Solutions
Alan Knott-Craig, Director of Herotel
Marnus Broodryk, founder of sme.africa and The Beancounter
Rich Mullholland, internationally acclaimed speaker and founder of Talk Drawer