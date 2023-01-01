David Y. Choi
Conrad N. Hilton Chair of Entrepreneurship and Faculty Director of LMU Family Business Entrepreneurship Program
Dr. David Choi is an award-winning professor at Loyola Marymount University and serves as an advisor to startups, venture capital firms and family businesses. He is the author of Values-Centered Entrepreneurs and Their Companies and dozens of academic articles on entrepreneurship.
Latest
Growing a Business
Is Your Family Business Giving Women the Short End of the Stick? Here's How to Recognize and Combat Discrimination.
The last place women might expect to experience discrimination is within their family business. But research shows it's a significant problem. Here's how to recognize and combat it in your business.