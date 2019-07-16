This Portable Air-Conditioner Is the Perfect Desk Companion This Summer

It can lower the air temperature around you in under 10 minutes.

July 16, 2019 2 min read

The temperature is rising by the day, and so is your need for items that will help you beat the heat. You're not always going to have access to places with central air-conditioning, so you have no choice but to fend for yourself and be innovative when it comes to getting rid of the sweat streaming down your sideburns.

A portable air-conditioner can offer the comfort you're craving for the rest of the summer, and the EvaChill EV-500 is small enough that you can tote it around everywhere you go.

A 2019 Red Dot Design Award Winner, this ultra-lightweight, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly personal air conditioner is the perfect desk companion during the summer. It utilizes water and cooling pads to create a natural evaporative cooling effect, lowering the temperature around you to up to 59 degrees in just 10 minutes. It also gets rid of the dust particles hovering in the air, resulting in air quality suitable for better, more comfortable breathing. It's easy to use, too. Just fill the water tank, connect it to a power supply, and it will start doing its cooling magic.

Usually retailing for $99, you can get the EvaChill EV-500 in white or gray on sale now for only $79 — a savings of 20 percent.