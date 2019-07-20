My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Elie Saab

Dubbed as a fragrance "for all women to reveal their strength, power, and aura," this scent is definitely worth the try.
  •
The Executive Selection: Elie Saab
Image credit: Elie Saab
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Elie Saab’s signature accord of orange blossom and patchouli has been redesigned by perfumer Maïa Lernout for an ambery, floral chypre scent.

Le Parfum Royal reveals rose and neroli notes at its heart, leaving a trail of sandalwood, amber, and vanilla. Dubbed as a fragrance “for all women to reveal their strength, power, and aura,” this scent is definitely worth the try. 

