Transportation

Get to Work in Style and Ease With This Snappy E-Bike

The Analog Motion E-Bike and STEP+ are the perfect commuter bicycles.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you bike to work, you already know about how beneficial biking is for your health and the environment. It also slashes your car maintenance and public transit costs. However, if you’re not feeling up to speed one day, you might wind up struggling along in the bike lane and showing up to the office after your first meeting already started. The Analog Motion E-Bike and the Analog Motion E-Bike STEP+ help you push through speed slumps so you arrive on time.

The Analog Motion E-Bike is a high-end bicycle that’s ideal for city commuting. It’s light enough to lift over your shoulder and carry up a flight of stairs, but it still has a motor that means business. You can hit up to 30 mph with this bike for lightning-fast commutes, and it zips along for up to 20 miles. The hub motor detaches and fits in your bag or purse, and it fully recharges in just three hours.

Riders looking for a more casual vibe will appreciate the AM STEP+ option. This e-bike combines smart technology with high-end design. The deep-strung saddle and cafe-style handlebars make for easy mounting and dismounting. Hand-woven vegan leather grips are a classy touch, and you’ll hit the same top speeds and long distances as the other bike.

The Analog Motion E-Bike and the STEP+ usually cost $1,664 apiece, but right now they’re both on sale for $1,449 (12 percent off).

