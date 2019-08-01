300 Examples Of Business Ideas To Help You Start A Successful Business

Are you looking for a business idea? But you want to make sure it's profitable first? You can learn from these 300 businesses to ensure your start-up launches on the right foot.

August 1, 2019 10 min read

Starting a business is tough, and not a lot of start-ups make it. To ensure your business is as competitive as possible, you'll need to do lots of research into your competition and see what other innovative businesses are doing.

This can take a significant amount of time, so we've compiled a directory of 300 innovative business and insights you can gain from them. These 300 businesses are divided into the following categories – choose a section you feel best applies to what you’re doing and gain a much needed competitive advantage:

1. Examples of Food Business Ideas

So, you’ve decided to start a food business, but how do you differentiate yourself? What are successful food businesses doing to put themselves a topping or two above their competitors? When starting your food business ensure you incorporate the lessons from these companies to ensure your food business idea is a success.

2. Examples of Home Service Business Ideas

Everyone is busy these day. After work, no one wants to have to climb up on a ladder to try and fix a hole in the roof or a shorting light fitting. This creates a business opportunity for you. Here are 10 home service business ideas and examples of successfully operating businesses:

3. Examples of Personal Trainer Business Ideas

There is a growing number of people looking for an interesting way to get their daily/weekly dose of exercise in. You can offer an innovative personal trainer business idea to capture their interest and continue to engage them. Before you launch, it’s always beneficial to find out what your competition are up to. Find some examples of personal trainer business ideas here:

4. Examples of Childcare Business Ideas

Parents sometimes need help looking after their children, no matter what age. If you have experience with children and a youth development, education or caretaking qualification, you can start your childcare business idea. Here are 10 examples of childcare business ideas you can use to get your business off the ground:

5. Examples of Educational Business Ideas

There is a growing emphasis on students to improve and increase their education and on adults to continue improving their education. With this solid demand in the educational industry, you can launch a business either improving on skills or teaching brand new skills.

6. Examples of Writing Business Ideas

You can start your writing business from anywhere in the world, as long as you have a solid internet connection. However, there are tips and tricks to ensuring your writing business remains profitable, here are 10 examples of writing business ideas you can use to launch the best possible version of your writing business:

7. Examples of Film-Related Business Ideas

The film industry continuously to grow year-on-year increasing its opportunities for film entrepreneurs. You could start a business doing voice-over work, scriptwriting and even costume design. Before you launch your start-up, here are 10 examples of film-related businesses you can gain insights and strategies from:

8. Examples of Photography Business Ideas

If you have the right equipment and experience you can offer your photography services to both local and international customers. There are a lot of opportunities for someone with a good eye for images. Before you get going here are 10 examples of successful photographic business ideas you can learn from:

9. Examples of Business Consultancy Business Ideas

A business consultant offers advice to companies in their area of expertise. You can consult businesses on everything from leadership development to stress management. Here are 10 examples of business consultancy businesses you can learn from to help give your consultancy a competitive advantage:

10. Examples of Personal Services Business Ideas

Personal services can be anything from housesitting to personal shopping, if you think you have a particular talent for helping others manage their lives, then this could be the business opportunity for you. Before you launch your business here are 10 examples of personal services businesses you can use to ensure you remain competitive within the industry:

11. Examples of Pet Business Ideas

Pet owners are happy to spend money on their pets, whether it’s training, boarding or day-care, there are a lot of opportunities in the pet space. If you’re an animal lover and want to work with them all day, here are 10 successful examples you can use to ensure your business remains competitive:

12. Examples of Clothing Business Ideas

There is always a demand within the clothing industry, whether you’re helping someone to improve their look or repairing their fabric-covered furniture. If you have the talent and the experience you can start a clothing business. Before you get started here are 10 examples of clothing business ideas you can learn from:

13. Examples of Retail Business Ideas

Do you want to sell finished products directly to consumers? The retail industry could be the business opportunity for you. You could open anything from a clothing shop to a gaming parlour but before you get started you will need to know what strategies to employ and what you should offer.

14. Examples of Online Business Ideas

Advancements in technology have enabled entrepreneurs to create businesses that are wholly operated in a digital environment, resulting in decreased overheads and the freedom to run a business on the move. Before you launch your business learn a few strategies from these examples of online businesses:

15. Examples of Manufacturing Business Ideas

There are many small-scale manufacturing business ideas that can you can convert into a sustainable and profitable business. There’s a market for you whether you’re launching a manufacturing business that makes shoes, wigs or cosmetics. Here are 10 examples of manufacturing business ideas that can give you insights into starting your own manufacturing business:

16. Examples of Social Media Business Ideas

Social media enables businesses to directly reach and engage with their customers and target markets. If you have the right skills, you can launch a successful social media business.

Before you start your new business, you’ll need to see what is happening in this industry. Here are 10 examples of social media businesses to give you a snapshot of this industry:

17. Examples of Tourism Business Ideas

Since South Africa is known for its natural beauty, tourism will always hold numerous business opportunities, especially if you live in a popular tourist destination. Your business can offer everything from tours to accommodation and experiences.

18. Examples of Party Business Ideas

You can offer your services to ensure your clients have the best possible party experience. Starting a party business doesn’t mean you have to be at every event, you can help clients find vendors or rent party supplies.

Here are 10 examples of party business ideas that you can use to gain insights into the entertainment industry and strategies to ensure your business’ success:

19. Examples of Cannabis-related Business Ideas

Selling cannabis itself is still illegal, but you can launch a business to support this growing industry. Since users are allowed to use weed within the comfort of their homes, there is the opportunity for support businesses to grow and offer users services. Here are 10 examples of cannabis-related business ideas:

20. Examples of Transportation Business Ideas

Transportation is vital to the progress of every city. There’s always something or someone that needs transportation, and someone willing to pay for this to happen. There are numerous potential transport business ideas you can start; from Uber driving to specialised medical transportation.

Before you launch your transport business you can gain some strategies from these 10 transport business ideas:

21. Examples of Environmentally-Friendly Business Ideas

There is a growing demand by consumers to be more environmentally-friendly. This has created a growing number of green business opportunities. You can open any business from services helping others to be more eco-conscious or offering environmentally friendly products.

22. Examples of Rooibos Business Ideas

Rooibos naturally has numerous antioxidants and natural benefits. This has made it the cornerstone of several product lines. If working with a natural and beneficial ingredient is exactly what you’re looking for then these could be the rooibos business ideas for you:

23. Examples of Drone Business Ideas

Drones and their various applications continue to grow in popularity as entrepreneurs find more and more uses for them. If the idea of running a drone business and offering very niche, specialised services appeals to you, this could be the business idea for you.

24. Examples of Sharing Economy Business Ideas

The sharing economy continues to grow in high demand as consumers look for more cost-effective ways to fund, purchase and find items. You can launch anything from a jewellery rental business to an errand running platform. Before you start here are 10 examples of sharing economy business ideas you can learn strategies from:

25. Examples of Home Décor Business Ideas

Not every person is gifted with the skills and talent to decorate and furnish their homes and gardens. There are customers that will need your help to create the perfect home. If you’re passionate about home décor, then this could be the business idea for you.

27. Examples of Vegan Business Ideas

Veganism continues to grow in demand across the world, with more people than ever choosing a plant-based diet. You can tap into this market by starting your own vegan business idea. Before you start researching, here are 10 potentially lucrative vegan business ideas you can learn from to ensure your start-ups success:

28. Examples of Elder Care Business Ideas

There are numerous business opportunities available for someone looking to support the elderly community. If this is a passion close to your heart, then this could be the business idea for you.

Before you can start a business, you first need an idea, here are examples of 10 elder care business ideas you can gain insights and strategies from:

29. Examples of Design Business Ideas

Creating and designing something new, innovative and interesting continues to be exciting in numerous industries. If you’re good at creating something from scratch or designing something never before seen, then this could be the business idea for you.

Here are 10 examples of actual design businesses you can learn from to ensure your company has a competitive advantage:

30. Examples of Financial Services Business Ideas

You can use your financial experience to start your own business for private individuals or businesses. You can offer numerous services from bookkeeping to expense reduction analyst and tax accountant. Before you launch your business here are 10 examples of financial services businesses you can gain strategies from:

Extra: 10 Examples of Businesses That Could Inspire Your Next Business Idea

Whether you’re interested in starting an online life coach business or developing technology for virtual reality or offering a decluttering service. Before you launch your business, here are 10 examples of different kinds of businesses you can gain insights and strategies from: