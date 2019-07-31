Entrepreneur Exclusive Offer: Get Free Access To Africa's Largest Tech Start-Up Event VentureX

Join Africa's largest gathering of tech start-ups, scale-ups and innovators on 3 September at Sandton Convention Centre.

July 31, 2019 1 min read

Over 250 founders and funders will share their insights and lessons learnt at VentureX, including Michael Jordaan, Keet van Zyl, Marnus Broodryk and Ketso Gordhan.

Reasons to attend

Receive advice on starting or scaling a tech business in Africa Evaluate and stress-test your business model Determine product feasibility and market fit Protect your Intellectual Property Connect with incubators, accelerators and start-up platforms Access funding, venture capital and mentorship opportunities Explore MBA programmes and business schools Participate in one-on-one sessions with leading coaches and consultants.

Cost

Entry is free if you register here using Entrepreneur as the invite code. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased for R200 via Quicket or at the door.

