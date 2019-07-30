My Queue

SEO

Supercharge Your Marketing by Learning Advanced SEO

This class goes beyond the basics to future-proof your company's SEO.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Learning the foundations of SEO and applying them to your company’s website is a huge step in the right direction. However, Google updates and changes its algorithm every few years, and you’ve got to set up your SEO with the future in mind. Beyond the Basics: Advanced SEO Optimization Tactics That You Can’t Google teaches you the hard concepts for less.

Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) and Term Frequency times Inverse Document Frequency (TD-IDF) are the keys to your business’s SEO success. They’ll take you beyond standard keyword strategy with tactics that top agencies use to optimize their clients’ SEO.

This course also covers insider secrets, like adapting your search campaign to an algorithm that even Google employees don’t know about. You’ll explore why focusing on search indexing and visibility is more critical to your business than focusing on your rank position, and why you should shift away from using organic search traffic as your primary KPI.

Beyond the Basics: Advanced SEO Optimization Tactics That You Can’t Google will kickstart your company’s SEO with forward-thinking techniques. It’s a steal at just $19.

