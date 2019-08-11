My Queue

Excel

Excel Is Much More Than a Spreadsheet. Advance Your Skills With This $39 Course.

Master the art of Excel in just eight courses.
Excel Is Much More Than a Spreadsheet. Advance Your Skills With This $39 Course.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
2 min read
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're only using Excel to house basic data, you're not getting everything you can out of the program. And you're certainly not going to impress your boss or colleagues with your skills.

Whether you're starting your own business or looking to grow into a new role, Excel can be helpful for everything from tracking profits, losses, and projections to performing in-depth data analysis. And no matter the level of your current skills, The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is a great resource, with courses on everything from basic formulas to advanced data modeling.

Over this bundle’s eight courses, you’ll learn how to enter data, make quick calculations with formulas, and visualize your results with charts and graphs. Discover how to get a handle on the customer data you collect from your social media and website by mastering Excel’s data modeling tools. Got mountains of raw data and no clue how to organize it? Pivot tables will become your new best friend after these classes.

It usually costs $1,600 to take all of the classes in The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle, but you can improve your skills in Excel now for just $39 (97 percent off) with this deal.

