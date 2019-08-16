5 Fitness Skills Every Entrepreneur Should Develop

Squeeze in 30 minutes to one hour everyday for exercise, it is not optional, but a vital habit to keep your body and mind fit

August 16, 2019

There is no substitute for fitness and good health, but in the race to succeed in life many people end up pushing it down on their list of priorities. An entrepreneur, who works tirelessly to build his business from scratch, can easily end up neglecting his own health in favour of other things. However, it is a dangerous spiral because the old adage that health is wealth is not meaningless. It is easy to take fitness and good health for granted until the body starts to give up. To prevent such a situation, one needs to dedicatedly develop fitness skills and for entrepreneurs, the following five skills are absolutely vital:

Exercise Everyday

Do not put this off just because you don’t have time. There are always more things to do than time to do them in life. Just like you would make time for other essential activities in your busy schedule, similarly, squeeze in 30 minutes to one hour everyday for exercise. It is not optional, but a vital habit to keep your body and mind fit. It will also make you more agile, balanced, coordinated and focussed as an individual.

Sleep Management

Sleep has to be the most underrated aspect of health which many people take for granted. In many companies and work cultures, it is even silently encouraged to prioritise other things over sleep. However, getting a good 7-8 hours of sleep every night is critical for your good health. No amount of medicine can compensate for it. So, prepare a sleep schedule for yourself and make a habit of sticking to it.

Stress Management

Stress is an inevitable part of an entrepreneur’s life. Some amount of stress, known as eustress, is even good as it provides the necessary push to do well. However, it doesn’t take long for various stresses to pile up and then it starts to negatively affect one’s mental as well as physical health. Vigilance is critical in recognising and managing the triggers of stress, and consecutively devising a strategic approach to deal with it. One can even reach out to a stress management specialist who can offer guidance on the subject.

Digestive Health

If your tummy is cramping, hurting or doing somersaults, how will you focus on your work? Digestive health shouldn’t be taken lightly because it is directly connected to your mental health. Eat healthy and consume foods which will not stress your gastro-intestinal system. Even though junk food might seem like a quick-fix meal allowing you time to focus on other ‘important’ things, in the long run, not only are they terrible for your health, they can also mess up your digestive system. So develop the habit of eating right.

Mental Health Management

Entrepreneurs deal with high levels of stress and anxiety due to high stakes attached to the gamble of building a business from scratch. It can take a toll on one’s mental health, leading to problems which can require medical intervention. To prevent this, one should pay close attention to the state of their mental health as well as everyday issues which can compromise it. This needs to be done on a proactive basis so that one can pin down on problems as soon as they sprout and deal with them before they become a huge mental health issue. Seeking expert guidance on this subject is also a good way to take care of your mental health proactively.