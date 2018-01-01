Physical Fitness

How to Optimize Your Mind, by Optimizing Your Body
Wearable Tech

How to Optimize Your Mind, by Optimizing Your Body

Ben Angel shares what happened when he started using wearable devices to improve his workouts.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
Follow This 10-Minute Workout Perfect for Busy Entrepreneurs
Physical Fitness

Follow This 10-Minute Workout Perfect for Busy Entrepreneurs

Make sure health and wellness don't fall to the bottom of your to-do list.
Lori Morris and Michelle Corso | 6 min read
4 Exercises Entrepreneurs too Busy for Fitness Can Do at Work
Physical Fitness

4 Exercises Entrepreneurs too Busy for Fitness Can Do at Work

Being an entrepreneur is hard work, but it shouldn't make you feel like a human dumpling. Twenty-eight percent of Americans are inactive, but you can make sure you're not among their ranks with some office-friendly moves.
Dr. Umar Burney | 5 min read
How Do Your Exercise Habits Compare to Elon Musk's, Mark Zuckerberg's and Sheryl Sandberg's?
Success Habits

How Do Your Exercise Habits Compare to Elon Musk's, Mark Zuckerberg's and Sheryl Sandberg's?

Do you exercise more or less than these movers and shakers?
Carolyn Sun | 6 min read
How Augmented Reality Can Help You Achieve Your Fitness Goals
Personal Health

How Augmented Reality Can Help You Achieve Your Fitness Goals

Take advantage of the latest and the greatest in AR to help you reach your next fitness goal.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Clif Bar Employees Are Using Spin Classes to Power the Company's HQ
Environment

Clif Bar Employees Are Using Spin Classes to Power the Company's HQ

The food company is turning cardio into electricity.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How to Set Fitness Goals You'll Actually Achieve
Health

How to Set Fitness Goals You'll Actually Achieve

Follow these steps and create a healthier lifestyle.
Jennifer Cohen | 4 min read
4 Reasons Fitness Is Moving From the Gym to the Home
Lifestyle

4 Reasons Fitness Is Moving From the Gym to the Home

And how you can profit off the trend.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
6 Simple Strategies for Desk Jockeys to Keep Their Joints Pain-Free
Personal Health

6 Simple Strategies for Desk Jockeys to Keep Their Joints Pain-Free

Sitting all day can do a number on your joints over the long haul. A little attention now can make all the difference.
Dan Scalco | 5 min read
6 Ways to Maintain Your Fitness When You're Super Busy
Personal Health

6 Ways to Maintain Your Fitness When You're Super Busy

Maximize your health and stay strong enough to tackle any business challenge.
Julian Hayes II | 5 min read
