Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business can take a toll on your body and your mind. Burning the midnight oil and spending extra time hunched over your laptop, stressing out over emails you have to read, and keeping up with the neverending needs of running a business — it all takes a toll. This is why you need to make time for exercise and wellness.

A great option for balancing the stresses of office life, this YogaDownload Unlimited one-year subscription is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $119) for a limited time only.

YogaDownload is an online platform with more than 1,500 yoga and fitness classes for users to access whenever they want. While the subscription only lasts for one year, access to the platform's content is unlimited, and that includes downloads of the classes. You can access your YogaDownload subscription via the website and its mobile app, making it easy to use when working at the office or from home.

Don't worry about experience level or getting tired of the same selection of courses. YogaDownload adds new content every week, offering a comprehensive range of beginner classes, intermediate ones, and advanced options, too.

One recent user wrote, "I love that I can download yoga classes so I can access yoga offline! Thanks, Yoga Download and my yoga teacher, for recommending this [site]."

Don't let the stresses of the office and running a business take over. Balance will make you better professionally, and yoga is an excellent tool for that.

Don't forget, this YogaDownload Unlimited one-year subscription is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $119) for a limited time only.

