The new year is fast approaching, and many of us are figuring out what resolutions we will impart on ourselves beginning in January. One of the most common ones is getting in shape physically, which is noble and great. If you or someone you know could use a boost in the workout department this coming year and beyond, then make sure you don't sleep on this deal. Through January 1st only, you can get this lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: the Fitness App on sale for just $149.97 (reg. $449).

Available to new users only, this lifetime subscription features the entire Jillian Michaels workout program. For those unfamiliar with our award-winning fitness expert and renowned life coach, Jillian Michaels has been making waves and influencing people around the world to lead healthier lives for years.

The subscription features more than 1,000 workout exercise videos with a range of focuses, intensity levels, and goal settings. You can swap certain exercises for other ones, ban some from your account, transition and adjust the length of time one lasts, and even play your own music through the platform.

Don't miss this chance to grab a subscription for a platform that's been a Best of Award Winner on both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Through January 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT, get this lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: the Fitness App on sale for the exclusive price of $149.97 (reg. $449).

