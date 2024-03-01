Get Healthy with Jillian Michaels While Her Fitness App Is on Sale for Hundreds Off Don't let your health and wellness slip through the cracks.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Busy entrepreneurs have flexibility in their days and have the satisfaction of working towards their own dreams. However, the flip side is that they usually work long hours in doing so. A Gallup survey states that 39% of business owners work more than 60 hours per week — which doesn't leave much time for exercise.

Flip the script with this deal that gets you a lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App. Many know this fitness rockstar as a celebrity trainer who was also featured on The Biggest Loser TV show. Access to her complete program of workouts is available for just $149.97 (reg. $449) through March 3.

This $299 savings offer is only available to new customers. Jillian Michaels' personalized fitness (and health) app offers you an easy way to fit in effective workouts through over 1,000 workout videos that include her full DVD collection.

And if you feel a little intimidated jumping in with this expert, there are videos for every level of fitness, from beginner to advanced. If you want more of a full-body workout, there are things like HIIT. And if you would rather have a more target-focused routine, Jillian has plenty of that, too.

Plus, you can customize your workouts by selecting your fitness goals so you can focus on just the videos that will help you get there. You can even ban specific videos from the rotation if there are any you know you aren't into. This app lets you pick your own music to play during the workout, too.

With 4.7/5 stars on the App Store, this feature-packed app can give you a fantastic workout whenever your busy schedule allows.

Pick up a lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App while it's on sale through March 3 for just $149.97 (reg. $449).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Lifestyle Physical Fitness personal fitness working out

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Grads From This Midwestern School Are More Likely to Start a Billion Dollar Company Than Founders Who Went To Stanford, Harvard, or MIT: Study

Some surprising schools outranked Ivy League universities with the likelihood that their grads would found a unicorn.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

This Retiree's Leisurely Side Hustle Makes $66,000 a Year and, 'You Don't Even Need to Go to High School to Do It'

Barbara Hill wanted a flexible, part-time job that would transition well into retirement. Now she mentors younger people who are making over $200,000 a year. Here's her insider's guide to getting started.

By Frances Dodds
Starting a Business

4 Hard Truths You Must Accept to Become Successful

As you buckle up for entrepreneurship, remember – it's not just a journey but an epic adventure towards enduring achievement in the dynamic business world.

By Brian Will
Leadership

Women Are More Likely to Be Laid Off Than Promoted in Tech — Here's How We Can Change the Status Quo

In the face of a tech industry where women are more likely to be laid off than be promoted to leadership positions, it's time to hack the system and reboot the gender balance for good to turbocharge innovation and propel the industry.

By Jacqueline White
Starting a Business

How Can You Make Sure Your Business Will Survive Anything? Try These 3 Proven Strategies

No matter how uncertain the economy is, you can survive anything as long as you prepare. Here are a few strategies to consider.

By Mike Szczesny
Side Hustle

Getting Laid Off Allowed Him to Focus on His Sentimental Side Hustle. Now He's on Track to Earn Over $700,000 in 2024.

Alaa El Ghatit wasn't fulfilled at his day job. So he started LifeOnRecord to help people record memories and well wishes.

By Amanda Breen