Technology

Stay Connected Anywhere in the World With This Device

Tern lets you access the internet anytime, anywhere via 4G connectivity without changing your phone plan.
Stay Connected Anywhere in the World With This Device
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As the world is becoming increasingly dependent on the internet, you're no longer faced with the problem of finding a way to go online when you're in a foreign country. In fact, it's become even harder now to decide the method in which you wish to stay connected. You either have to do research on the best local sim card to purchase (which you won't get to use later on) or find a portable WiFi network that offers the best value for your money. Both options entail doing hours of research and spending a ton of cash — cash that you could have allotted elsewhere, say, your accommodation.

Tern is a low-cost and reliable internet solution that lets you stay connected anywhere without changing your current phone plan. With the device, you can access the internet anytime, anywhere via 4G connectivity. It delivers a 480-hour battery standby time to let you stay online for extended periods, and it enables you to share up to eight devices at the same time. And with numerous packages available — costing as low as 20 cents per day — you're free to choose your preferred service provider and whichever deal fits your budget.

Normally retailing for $169, the Tern Global Data Connection Device is on sale for a limited time for only $99 — a savings of 41 percent.

