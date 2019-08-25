Centrally Manage Your Company's Apple Devices With Jamf Now

Jamf Now helps you wirelessly set up, manage and secure the info on your employees' Apple devices in minutes.

August 25, 2019 2 min read

As a small- or mid-size business, you have different needs than your enterprise counterparts. You still need IT management solutions, but you might not have a big budget to hire pricey managers. Setting up and managing each employee’s company mobile devices can turn into a huge headache — that’s where Jamf Now comes to the rescue.

Jamf Now is a one-of-a-kind, cloud-based solution for mobile device management. It’s an Apple-focused platform that helps set up and secure your employees’ company phones, tablets and laptops without blowing through your quarterly budget.

With Jamf Now, you can wirelessly configure all of your company’s devices. Settings, email, WiFi and more are ready to go in minutes. Once your workforce is running on Jamf Now, you can manage their devices by centrally deploying apps, track inventory with a few clicks and reassign licenses if your workforce changes.

Security is the name of the game when your employees are on the move, but Jamf Now simplifies data protection. It protects sensitive info about your business with rock-solid encryption and passcode enforcement. You can even wipe a lost device’s memory for extra security.

Try Jamf Now for free on up to three devices. You won’t settle for anything less once you’ve experienced Jamf Now on your company’s Apple gadgets.