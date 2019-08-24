Demise of The Financial Leading Light of Indian Politics leaves Political Cosmos in Despair

Arun Jaitley gave his best years to the country's financial status; here are some great contributions from the Jaitley's financial box

August 24, 2019 4 min read

Known for his incomparable decisions related to the finance world, Former Finance Minister Late Mr. Arun Jaitley left us at the age of 67 on 24 August, 2019 in AIIMS, New Delhi. Imprisoned during The Emergency period and a veteran leader of Bhartiya Janata Party, Arun Jaitley as an individual was an amalgamation of unending qualities related to the political world. Beginning from a successful lawyer, a raconteur, a blogger and an administrator, Jaitley left his footprints behind for the young crops of BJP to learn and grow high like him in Politics. He fell critically ill in the recent past due to unhealthy circumstances. Had health permitted, he would have almost certainly continued to be FM in the second Modi government. As a Finance Minister of Modi 1 Government, Mr Jaitley left unprecedented landmarks by bringing in the decisions which would sooner or later provide the nation’s economy with progressive attributes.

Let’s have a glimpse at the journey of the Indian economic gem

· He joined ABVP in college and stepped into the political world

· Became Delhi University’s Union President

· His struggle initiated when he was kept under detention for 19 months during The Emergency

· Also became Additional Solicitor General in 1989 and Member of Rajya Sabha since 2000.

· He was the strong legal arm behind every lawful decision of the party and he will be remembered for his positive interference in 2002 riots case in favour of our PM.

· Mr Jaitley was being appointed as in charge of Minister of information and broadcasting in 2014 and 2016

· During his tenure as Finance Minister in Modi Government, He called upon historical decisions of Demonitizing 500/1000 rupees notes and also, brought one tax GST (Goods and services tax)

· Oriented with a poetic persona, Jaitley encountered opposition multiple times through his poetic manner and created impression of a solved and stable politician with intelligent decisions.

· Being a firm part of RSS, Arun Jaitley remained cemented and aggressive with his thoughts against anti-nationals and Terrorism which always shook up the hearts of our enemies

· He was a sharp witted lawyer who brought ahead his ideas of defending statements during parliamentary arguments.

· Belonged to a commerce background and a being a bright student of SRCC, New Delhi, Arun Jaitley showcased his financial and economic prowess in forging ahead nation’s economy and stabilizing employment status.

Union Minister’s tribute to Mr Jaitley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi –

“I am having a deep sense of pain in my heart on the demise of my dearest member and a friend. I am far in Bahrain and my friend left. Some days ago, we lost our sister Sushma ji and today, my friend Arun left us. I dedicate my heartily tribute to one of the most close politicians to me, who shared his personal and professional life with me. I pray for the peace of his soul and may god provide his soul with deep satisfaction”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu-

“I was deeply shocked to know about the Jaitley’s demise. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief”

Home Minister Mr Amit Shah-

“As a Member of Parliament, he always stood against corruption and acted as a crusader. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family and BJP party to bear the loss”

Defence Minister Mr Rajnath Singh-

“Nation will never forget his contributions and presence in the Indian Politics. He is not with us anymore and I pay tribute to his soul”