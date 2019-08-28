Real Estate

Learn How to Make Successful Real Estate Investments

This collection of expert-led courses teach you the ins and outs of the real estate game for just $29.
You already work hard every day to bring in the bucks, but there's another way to earn cold hard cash. And the best part is, you don't have to work harder, just smarter: by investing in real estate. There's money to be made in the property game, but jumping in blind is definitely not an option. Instead, you can kickstart your foray into this lucrative world with this Real Estate Investment Master Class Bundle.

This 17-hour, five-course bundle is a collection of courses led by Stanford MBA graduate Symon He that'll teach you the ins and outs of the real estate game. There are courses covering things like analyzing wholesale deals and what to know before investing in real estate. Each course is quick and easy, but dives in deep enough to help you on your way to your first real estate deal.

Oh, and this bundle isn't just limited to domestic real estate either. You'll uncover the essentials of commercial real estate as well by analyzing case studies inspired by real-world commercial deals. By the end of all five courses, you'll know how to pitch your property to buyers, identify and mitigate investment risks, and even split profits with partners via the Waterfall Distribution Framework.

You can snag this entire master class bundle for just $29.

